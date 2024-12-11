Vestcor Inc Acquires 9,154 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

