Vestcor Inc Has $3.07 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,494 shares of company stock valued at $596,803 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.29 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

