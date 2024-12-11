Vestcor Inc Raises Stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 50.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,635,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Dakota Gold stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Insider Activity at Dakota Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,368,214.32. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $189,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

