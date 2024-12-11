Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Director Max O. Valdes Sells 7,500 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,400.52. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viant Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DSP opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 356.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 5,286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 66,509 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

