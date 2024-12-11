VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 894,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.