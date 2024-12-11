VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 219,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 77,084 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.57.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 610,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 292,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

