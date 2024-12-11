VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 219,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 77,084 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.57.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 610,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 292,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

