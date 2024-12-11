VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 219,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 77,084 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.57.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
