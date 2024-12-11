Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $529.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $411.60 and a 52 week high of $535.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.28.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

