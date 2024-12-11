Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

