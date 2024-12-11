Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $528,342.20. The trade was a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

DYN opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.