Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 181,103 Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.41% of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYT stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95.

