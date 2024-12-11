Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE VST opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $168.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

