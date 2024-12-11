Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $63,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

