Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.65% of Adtalem Global Education worth $75,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

ATGE opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

