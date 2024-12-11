Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,352 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $75,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.