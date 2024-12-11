Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.44% of ExlService worth $88,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

