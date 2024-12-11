Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 155,189 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $79,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

CW stock opened at $367.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.23. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $212.05 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

