Wells Fargo & Company Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $202.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,649. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. OSI Systems has a one year low of $120.42 and a one year high of $185.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,975.17. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,293. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 79.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 64.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 71.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

