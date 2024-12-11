Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 291.57% from the stock’s current price.
SLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SLRN
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acelyrin by 218.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.