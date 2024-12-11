Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 291.57% from the stock’s current price.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of SLRN stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 387,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,964. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acelyrin by 218.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

