Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,715. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
