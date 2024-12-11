Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,715. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

