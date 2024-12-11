What is Desjardins’ Estimate for CM Q1 Earnings?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after buying an additional 3,143,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,377,000 after buying an additional 3,875,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,659,000 after buying an additional 375,837 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6912 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

