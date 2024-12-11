What is William Blair’s Forecast for SPXC FY2025 Earnings?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 188.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

