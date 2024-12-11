What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for GD FY2025 Earnings?

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $15.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.85. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

GD opened at $270.46 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $247.36 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.78 and a 200-day moving average of $294.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

