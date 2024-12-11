Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Invests $188,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80,762 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

