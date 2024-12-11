Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.00.

United Rentals Trading Down 4.7 %

URI opened at $796.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.60 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $834.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

