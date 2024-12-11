Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 122.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 89.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 51.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.21.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.88 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

