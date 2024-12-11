XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 11,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 595,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

XBP Europe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.