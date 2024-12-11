XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 135,518 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

