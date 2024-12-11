XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

