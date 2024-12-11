XTX Topco Ltd Has $941,000 Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $49,017,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 454,478 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

