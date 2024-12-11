XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

