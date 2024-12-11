Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 45.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 202.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. Barclays raised Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

