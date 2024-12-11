Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $460.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $877,822.57. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

