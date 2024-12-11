Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 565.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Price Performance

About Yara International ASA

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 22,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.