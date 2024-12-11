Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 565.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
