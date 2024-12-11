Zacks Investment Management Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $277.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.12 and a 200-day moving average of $258.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $211.13 and a 52-week high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

