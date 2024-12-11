Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $216.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

