Zacks Investment Management Takes $538,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,283,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

