Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Entergy Q4 Earnings

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $148.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85.

Entergy’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,256 shares of company stock worth $1,675,350. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

