Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $449,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,331.05. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,860 shares of company stock valued at $20,231,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

