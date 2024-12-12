10,039 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of IVR opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $519.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

