10,039 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IVR opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $519.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.