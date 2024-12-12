12,100 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.07% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skillz by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Skillz by 36.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 58.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SKLZ opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

