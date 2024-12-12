13,211 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

