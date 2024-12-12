180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of 180 Degree Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

