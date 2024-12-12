21,921 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

RECS stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

