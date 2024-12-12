23,820 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,010,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000.

IAK opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $139.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

