2,467 Shares in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,074,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,925 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,260,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.01 on Thursday. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.