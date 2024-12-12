263,418 Shares in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Bought by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 263,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 112,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 225,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000.

NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $215.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

