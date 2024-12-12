28,887 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBTB opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. StockNews.com raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,905. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 50,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,614,735.64. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,556 shares of company stock worth $7,609,920. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

