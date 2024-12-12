32,056 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

