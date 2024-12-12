33,715 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.