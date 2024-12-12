35,800 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,195.10. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $356,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,220.82. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,539 shares of company stock worth $3,687,477. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.